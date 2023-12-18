WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Pamela A. Smith announced a new training to help diffuse situations involving people in crisis.

The training will be given to all new and existing officers beginning in 2024, the department said Monday.

MPD will integrate Communications Assessment and Tactics (CAT) training, used by 120 law enforcement agencies in 30 states. The 16-hour course was first developed by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) following unrest in 2014 and 2015.

According to PERF’s website, ICAT focuses on situations involving people in crisis, including those who are unarmed or armed with weapons other than firearms. The training incorporates different skill sets into a unified training approach that emphasizes scenario-based exercises, as well as lecture and case study opportunities.

All 3,328 sworn MPD officers and recruits will undergo the two-day course delivered at MPD’s Police Academy, the department stated in a press release. Officers will learn how time, distance and cover provide opportunities to communicate and calm down a situation, rather than use force.

PERF is providing the training at no cost to MPD.

“We want our officers to demonstrate empathy, passion and care, but also not be afraid to take necessary law enforcement actions to protect our community,” Smith stated in the announcement. “The goal of ICAT is not to eliminate uses of force, but provide our officers additional skills that allow them to handle a range of critical incidents safely and successfully.”

ICAT supplements training MPD officers have received since 2022. Since then, officers have completed a two-day mental health first aid training or have been certified as Crisis Intervention Officers.