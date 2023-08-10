WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers arrested two people after the officers witnessed a person firing a gun out of an apartment window.

The police said they heard gunshots in the 300 block of Anacostia Rd. SE around 3:45 p.m. on August 8 and that they saw a woman shooting out of a third-story window.

The police immediately called for backup and officers circled around the apartment.

Police went inside where they arrested two adults. There were children in the apartment where officers said they found a stolen gun and ammunition.

Police arrested Dominique Massenberg, 21, and Demarco Wynn, 28, of Southeast D.C. Both face multiple charges, including second-degree cruelty to children.