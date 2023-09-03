WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A United States Postal Service (USPS) Worker is believed to have stolen over a million dollars worth of checks from the U.S. mail, depositing them into his own bank accounts.

Hachikosela Khose Muchimba began working at USPS as a mail carrier on Feb. 16, 2020, at the Friendship Post Office Station. He has had the same route since Jan. 31, 2021.

According to a civil forfeiture, more than $400,000 was seized from a bank account believed to belong to Muchimba. Officials believe the total amount of fraudulent deposits made by him is closer to $1 million, more than twice the amount seized.

Investigators list stolen checks from residents dating back to Dec. 13, 2021.

According to the filing, Muchimba altered the U.S. Treasury checks he stole by adding his name and address before depositing them into his own bank accounts.

In January 2023, a postal customer in D.C. reported his U.S. Treasury check was stolen from the mail and fraudulently negotiated. Around the same time, five more checks had been fraudulently negotiated into a bank account.

On Jan. 3, a postal customer gave investigators a copy of a U.S. Treasury check for $14,304.82 that was written pay to the order of “Hachikosela Khose Muchimba.” The check was supposed to be addressed to the customer, but they never received it. The check had been deposited into another account on Sept. 7, 2022.

The customer recognized the name and address on the check. It was the same name and address on a holiday card given by the resident’s mail carrier: Hachikosela Muchimba.

The filing also depicts Muchimba being spotted in surveillance photos withdrawing up to $1,000 from local ATMs.

“In three of these surveillance photographs, the person appears to be wearing U.S. Postal Service clothing typically worn by employees,” the filing said.

Hachikosela Muchimba was placed on an off-duty (without pay) status on March 29, 2023, due to his alleged involvement in the loss of mail and funds.