WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a hot weather emergency, in effect Wednesday through Sunday.

The declaration comes as extreme heat is expected to move into the District.

The heat index will near 110 F on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“If we go outside, I always tell my wife to pack a bottle of water,” Salmman Ahamed said. I think it’s really important to not get dehydrated.”

Ahamed said he’s aware of the upcoming extreme weather. He’s already been cranking up the air conditioning and plans to keep it that way.

“Absolutely, I already put it down in my room to 67 degrees,” he said.

With the incoming weather, Pepco is providing its customers with ways to conserve energy while also keeping their homes cool.

“You want to maximize your ability to stay cool, you want to not over exert the power coming out of your home, causing the system to be overloaded,” said Ron Wilson, senior communications professional with Pepco.

The agency recommends bumping up the thermostat a few degrees, if possible. That can help save a few dollars on the energy bill.

To keep their home cooler, customers can keep the blinds closed during the day to keep the warm sun out, use appliances that use heat, like the oven, at night when it’s cooler and use ceiling fans to evenly distribute cool air throughout the home.

“All of these things can help because people want to stay cool and comfortable inside during the summer heat,” Wilson said.

Meanwhile, D.C.’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency is working with agencies like Pepco, D.C. Public Schools, D.C. Parks and Recreation and more to ensure residents have access to the resources they need to stay safe during the heat emergency.

“Heat has already caused deaths across the country,” said Director of D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Chris Rodriguez, said.

He said people should take proper precautions over the next few days.

“Stay indoors when possible, check on your neighbors, stay hydrated and don’t forget your pets,” he said. “Don’t leave pets in your car, and if you have to walk your dog or walk your pet, do it in the early morning hours or later in the day when the temperatures become more moderate.”

Cooling shelters will be open across the District. To find the one closest to your home, visit www.heat.dc.gov.

Low barrier shelters will also remain open for those who need a place to stay, 24 hours a day.

Those include the following:

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

Blair House at 635 I Street NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE



Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW



LGTBQ+

LGBTQ+ Adult Low-Barrier Shelter at 400 50th Street SE

For more information on shelters, or for a free ride to a shelter, call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.