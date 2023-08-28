WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An enhanced youth curfew takes effect around the District Sept. 1, an addition to the curfew already in place.

“It is about ensuring young people are safe and that our community is safe,” said D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Lindsey Appiah.

The U Street Corridor – where Sunday’s deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Naima Liggon, of Waldorf, Md., happened – is one of seven areas around the District where the Metropolitan Police Department said they will step up their efforts to enforce the curfew.

The suspect accused of the stabbing is another 16-year-old from Waldorf.

Those areas have seen violence with juveniles out at all hours of the night, according to Appiah.

“We know that very little good happens when young people are out at times that are unsafe,” Appiah said.

Curfew violators will be brought to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, and released to their families. They will also be provided resources so the juvenile does not become a repeat offender.

“We know we need our officers on the street,” Appiah said as a reason for the enhanced curfew.

However, not everyone is convinced the enhanced measure will work.

“The curfew is restricted and it sets boundaries and rules,” Michael Cameron, said. “Instead of looking at the problem and getting a solution, which is finding something constructive for our young youth leaders to do.”

Others believe more needs to be offered besides the curfew.

“I think more men [need to] come out here and talk to these young brothers,” he said. “I think it will be a big help.”

Anyone under the age of 17 is not allowed out in public without an adult from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday to Thursday, and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday to Saturday.