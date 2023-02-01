WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Monroe School in D.C. has been shaping the minds of young students since 2006, but the school’s future isn’t set in stone.

Dr. Ruth Logan is the founding President and CEO. She says they lost their Certificate of Approval (COA), a few years ago after some staff members didn’t submit their D.C. teaching certifications in time. Logan said they filed to get their COA renewed a year ago and are waiting on a decision from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

“They recently asked for additional information, and we responded in a timely manner.” said Logan, and we responded in a timely manner.”

Logan said she remains optimistic but has to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

“Right now, we stay open through donations, but we may get to the point when we just don’t have enough resources to stay open,” said Logan.

Logan said their focus over the years has been helping on average around 30 students per year who have struggled in public schools and large classrooms because of learning challenges or mental health issues.

She worried that if Monroe closes, some students would return to schools where they struggled to focus and were bullied.

“It is hard to predict who would adjust well to a learning environment that they didn’t do well in,” said Logan. “We will continue to raise money and we hope to receive our COA so we can get funding from the school district.”

Don’Shau Stanley is a 2015 graduate of the Monroe School. He said it’s important that the school remains open.

“I remember not doing well in public schools with large classrooms,” said Stanley. “The one-on-one learning experience at the Monroe School helped me gain confidence in myself and my ability to succeed in and out of the classroom.”

Stanley is finishing up his senior year at Virginia State University. He said his time at the school changed his life.

“They were the difference makers in my life,” said Stanley. “Had I stayed in public schools, I would have ended up in the streets.”

The Monroe School established a GoFundMe.