WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Public Schools said Thursday that it was canceling all outdoor activities scheduled through Sunday, July 30 because of the dangerous heat expected in the city and the rest of the DMV.

The school district said that the activities it canceled included recess, outdoor Physical Education (PE) classes, and athletic practices and competitions. Additionally, DC Public Schools said any school-specific events or field trips intended for the outdoors would not take place.

With a hot weather emergency in effect for D.C., the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) reminded people to stay inside as much as possible. HSEMA also suggested people who needed a place to get out of the heat could visit one of the cooling center’s in the city. In order to find one, you can check the 2023 Cooling Center Map which allows people to click on locations or enter an address to find a cooling center that is near the address.