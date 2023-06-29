WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — While some made a point to stay home because of the air quality, many people were out and about on Thursday in D.C.

Emergency management officials say to continue being prepared for more smoke to come in the future.

The wildfire smoke from Canada made a return after three weeks, and D.C. became the second most polluted city in the world on Tuesday according to IQAir.

“It’s pretty brutal. I don’t want to stay out here very long, you know, because again, you get a little bit of a headache and you get a little bit of a burning in your throat,” said Mark Veach, visiting from Atlanta, Ga.

That’s why many school systems and organizations encouraged people to limit their time outside and D.C. Parks and Recreation closed all outdoor pools.

“You can see that something is different. You can feel it,” said Aidan Islyami.

The current air quality mostly affects those with underlying conditions, older adults, children and teenagers.

Though healthier people may feel the effects if they are outside and doing strenuous activities.

Symptoms to watch out for include, “The shortness of breath, the cough sort of feeling of congestion, even fatigue, chest pain, things like that that they don’t normally notice,” said Dr. John Sherner, chair of medicine and pulmonologist at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Sherner says it may take a few days for symptoms to set in.

“Typically, we’ll see an uptick over the next day, 2 to 3 days as people sort of feel the repercussions of the poor air quality,” he said.

Resources are being sent from the U.S. and around the world to help as the Canadian wildfires continue burning.

“This is something that I think we’re going to have to continue to be prepared for. We’re going to continue to experience this,” Christopher Rodriguez, director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said.

It may be a good idea to pick up some well-fitting N95 masks or at least K95 masks to have handy in case we experience this again. Sherner says anything less than that won’t keep the tiny particles from the wildfire out of your system.