WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) opened its applications on Tuesday at noon — but many residents headed to the website only to find that it was under maintenance.

ERAP helps give low-income District residents funding for overdue rent and assistance when they might be facing eviction.

In accordance with Rent Reasonableness Guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, ERAP can give residents “up to five times the rental amount based on the area zip code and bedroom size of the apartment/house,” according to a frequently asked questions page.

The portal had been closed in March 2023 and reopened briefly on Oct. 1, 2023. Each time the portal opens, it closes after 3,500 applications are submitted.

Officials said that you can apply for and receive ERAP one time every 12 months.

The D.C. Office of the Tenant Advocate posted on the platform X around 9 a.m. on Tuesday reminding residents that ERAP would be opening at noon. Users responded to the post saying that the site was down, some sharing screenshots of a 404 error and others sharing images of an “under maintenance” image on the site.

As of 1:15 p.m., the D.C. Office of the Tenant Advocate had not said anything about the site’s status.