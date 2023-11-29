WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Major changes could soon be coming to policing in the district.

This comes in response to the rising crime rates plaguing the city.

Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed the “ACT Now” crime bill. The bill aims to give officers more tools to reduce crime and hold criminals accountable.

Mayor Muriel Bowser introduced the bill as record-breaking crime sweeps the district.

The total violent crime is up 40% compared to last year. Homicides are up 34% compared to last year.

There have been 250 homicides in the district so far this year. If passed, the ACT legislation would stiffen penalties for criminals.

“I testify in support of act now,” said Former City Council Member William Lightfoot. “Parts of our city are plagued by criminal activity in public spaces. Innocent people are being shot. Homeowners are afraid to walk on their sidewalks.”

Under ACT Now, organized retail theft would become a felony. It would reinstate a law making it illegal to wear a mask to commit a crime.

It would reinstate the police chief’s ability to declare drug-free zones and limit loitering. Mayor Bowser says this is not about “protecting police” as some have argued.

She says it will prioritize MPD’s ability to hire, recruit and retain officers.

“Rolling back hard-fought police reforms is an unnecessary and dangerous distraction,” said Carlos Andino of the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs.

The bill would also allow the officer to review their body-worn camera footage before making their initial police reports under certain circumstances.