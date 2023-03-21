WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The revelation that another one of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s deputies left the post due to scandal was no surprise to some in the District like Shawny.

The DC resident, who declined to give her last name, is not a fan of the mayor and how she runs the city. Shawny said that the news that Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio was the subject of a mayoral investigation due to sexual harassment allegations just days after he resigned didn’t sit well with her.

“It reflects on her poor judgment, how she looks at people, how she — I mean how everything, how people look at her,” Shawny said of Bowser.

Two of Bowser’s deputy mayors have resigned in recent months amid scandals, prompting many residents to either attack or defend the mayor. Fans of Bowser said she cannot control the actions of subordinates, but others said the responsibility lies with her office in these matters.

“It’s very concerning. It’s very concerning because these people that we look up to, too, we just don’t look up to you, we look up to these people, too,” Shawny said.

Falcicchio, who was once the mayor’s chief of staff and was the deputy mayor in charge of planning and economic development, was considered to be a close ally of Bowser and a highly dependable lieutenant.

She launched an investigation after a woman who works in DC government accused the deputy mayor of sexual harassment. Questions are swirling on when the mayor found out about the allegations.

This comes on the heels of former Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart’s resignation last October following revelations that he grabbed a man by the throat. Many also started to question whether he even lived in the District as required.

Silvia Tripp, a longtime resident of DC, said scandals are not good for the District or the mayor but that Bowser shouldn’t be solely defined by them.

“Sometimes, but she can’t help what everybody do,” Tripp said. “She’s doing the best she can. I have no problems with her, really. She seems to be out there and she cares about what’s going on.”

Kevin Jones of DC agreed. Scandals can happen and are often beyond the mayor’s scope, he said.

“I can’t fault the mayor for that because she can’t control someone else’s actions,” he said. “As far as whether she did a thorough background on the person, I mean people change. She could have hired a perfect gentleman, and later on in life went through some things.”

DC resident Jay Davis said he doesn’t like what he’s heard of the scandals and puts the blame on the mayor.

“It does affect my opinion of her,” he said. “Because for right now, the way things are going for the residents of the city, especially the senior residents of the city, it shows that she doesn’t care nothing about but the progress of money.”