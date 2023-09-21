Some support and some opposed luring the Commanders back to D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Jordon Dasilva-Martins said she likes the peace and quiet in her neighborhood around the aging RFK Stadium site.

She said it doesn’t bother her that the rusted structure has become an “eyesore.”

“It’s really quiet and it’s really family friendly,” Dasilva-Martins said.

That would change if D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser succeeds in luring the Washington Commanders back to the site, along with significant redevelopment projects that could bring retail establishments and more housing to the area.

“It definitely sounds concerning,” she said of the prospect of a new football stadium. “Just for the noise, pollution and traffic. Parking is definitely going to be a struggle, especially when you add the retail,” Dasilva-Martins said.

The House Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to support a bill that would allow District officials to redevelop the stadium area and also build a new stadium if the District chooses to do so.

There was an initial debate at the hearing over whether taxpayers should be helping to pay for a stadium or the land redevelopment. A full Congressional vote is expected in the coming weeks, officials said.

There’s a mixture of emotions from residents who live around the sprawling, 170-acre plus site on what it’s future will be. Some are concerned that their neighborhood could change. Others are elated at the prospect of a once-successful franchise returning to its home city.

Johnny Butler grew up near RFK and remembers the games as a kid. He said he doesn’t mind it at all.

“I wouldn’t mind it coming back and them tearing it down and building another one. It would be good for D.C. to have the team back and there’s traffic all over the city,” Butler said.

Karen Green, who lives in the area near the stadium, said she has mixed feelings.

“When the game comes here, we lose everything unless you’re there. Everybody don’t park in their backyard,” she said.

Sam Wojciki also lives near the RFK stadium site. He said that he’s all for development of the area but he thinks other aspects are just as important.

“I think there is some concern about whether or not we’re spending tax money on incentives for an NFL team who clearly doesn’t need it,” Wojciki said. “What we are optimistic for is affordable housing be part of any package and that will help lower rents for everyone.”

The mayor is expected to make an announcement in the coming days on which company is awarded a contract to study all D.C. sports stadium needs, including detailing the possibility of a Commanders stadium in the District.

Residents can leave feedback here on what they’d like to see after the stadium is demolished.