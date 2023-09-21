WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. is one step closer to taking control of the RFK Stadium site. Residents are beginning to respond to the notion of tax dollars going into the project.

A bill that would allow the D.C. government full control of the stadium and its funding moved forward to the full congressional house for a vote.

The vote by the House Oversight Committee would allow the 170 acres of land to be transferred to the district to be redeveloped.

Mayor Bowser was at Wednesday’s committee meeting and she has been pushing for the redevelopment of that RFK Stadium site to include not just a stadium but also housing and retail.

The topic of DC dollars going towards the stadium was an amendment suggested by Pennsylvania Representative Scott Perry on Wednesday during the House Oversight Committee. The amendment was voted on. The amendment suggested tax dollars not going towards the stadium.

We asked people how they felt about tax money going towards fixing up the stadium.

“Looks like they go towards everything else in the city. But I don’t know necessarily that taxpayer dollars should go toward maybe some to it to a certain degree, but it’s an eyesore. And being that it’s a monument to RFK, it shouldn’t look like that,” said Washington.

On Wednesday Virginia representative Gerry Connolly was one of the legislators who pushed back on the amendment proposed by Rep. Perry

“This is about the right of the District of Columbia to control its own affairs, including the financing of an enterprise,” said U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly. “Maybe that’s going to involve football, maybe it isn’t. But I don’t think Congress should be telling the District of Columbia how it can use its own money. And if we don’t want to lease RFK back to D.C., then let’s not lose it back to D.C. But if we’ve agreed we’re going to do that, I don’t think we should do it By putting conditionality on a local jurisdiction that’s unique to D.C.,” he added.

Congressional officials said the bill would go to the full House floor in a few weeks.