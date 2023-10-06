While the mayor touted her Operation Trident to get violent criminals off the street, residents feel she needs to do more

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Operation Trident was touted this week by Mayor Muriel Bowser as yet another crime fighting success, but Paul Trantham said he wasn’t impressed.

Trantham, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Southeast D.C., said the mayor isn’t making residents in the nation’s capital feel safe as crime continues to rise.

“What do you do when you don’t know what to do?” Tranthem said of Bowser. “She done implemented more programs and said we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that but what is needed to be done is to get these guns off our street.”

With crime spiking all year long in the District, people who live all around D.C. have said they feel violence is overwhelming them and the crime stats are there to prove it.

According to Metropolitan Police Department statistics, homicides are up 38% with 217 murders so far this year and violent crime has spiked to 40% since last year.

“The city is back under siege. It’s out of control,” Tranthem said. “She [Bowser] knows that.”

Bowser, who was joined by her acting police chief and the U.S. Attorney for the District, announced the arrests of 48 people charged with violent crimes who weren’t following their rules of probation.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to make our communities safer,” the mayor said at the impromptu briefing.

Charlene Marshall, who lives in Southeast D.C., said she hears the constant drumbeat of gunfire in her neighborhood.

“I’ve seen the difference all over,” Marshall said of the crime. “It’s not safe no where you go, not just over here but everywhere you go.”

Marshall said the mayor has not impressed her when it comes to combating crime.

“As for as them going one night [for Operation Trident], one day ain’t going to help it,” she said. “You have to constantly keep being out here in the streets and your police out here in these streets.”

Gilland McGurre of D.C. said that while the mayor is trying to combat crime, violence has been overwhelming the District.

“She needs help,” McGurre said. “It’s basically what I’m saying because it’s a combat zone.”

For his part, Trantham said he wants the mayor to do more.

“In one weekend, we had six or seven murders,” he said. “Where are the detectives? Where are the people that could find these people?”