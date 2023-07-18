Areas like Northeast DC are overwhelmed by crime. They hope Acting Chief Pamela Smith listens to their concerns

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The shattered window from a stray bullet still is still in place after a shoot-out between two people near a bus stop last November.

It’s a reminder to Christine Warren El of how close she came to being struck that night.

“This bullet, it’s here because of an altercation that happened on the outside,” said Warren El.

The deadly violence in D.C. has prompted many across the District to seek solutions to solving crime. Residents said they want newly nominated and Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith to tackle them head on.

People like Warren El are calling for more police in neighborhoods like near Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street where many shooting have occurred in recent years. Ward 8 in Northeast D.C. – and where Smith lives – has had 248 homicides and 1,350 assaults with a deadly weapon over the past three years, according to police statistics.

Residents are also calling for police to lessen the amount of people loitering in certain areas that they say leads to trouble. They also want to see cops get out of their cars and cruisers to walk the beat to better know their neighbors – something retired Police Chief Ralph Contee spoke about earlier this year before leaving his post to join the FBI.

“What I would tell her is that she needs to put more police officers in this area because this area has been this way for a very long time,” Warren El said.

Increasing crime is what drove Debra Wilkins Bey from her former Northeast D.C. home of 10 years.

“I was in the house one day on a day like today and all of the children were outside, my children and several of the neighbor’s children and all of us [heard] gunshots rang out,” she said. “It was definitely the final straw.”

Andre Light El, who owns the Royal Scent of a Moor storefront that also serves as a religious space, was clear on what he wants from the new chief.

“More police presence because right now the police is powerless,” he said. “They’re not as powerful as they used to be.”

His wife, Warren El, was the one that was nearly hit by the bullet.

“My wife and I were sitting right here literally eating dinner, just about to shut the store down and [we] hear the bullets flying,” Light El said.

While more police may be the answer to some, others like Bey said they don’t want police to come to neighborhoods with “a military style force.”

“Even if they did bring on more cops, have them get familiar with who they’re dealing with,” Bey said.

Meanwhile, Warren El said that many factors contribute to the crime problem. She said the police are powerless to solve issues such as the closing of the recreation center and mental health issues.

“So there’s really no excuse that it is still the same way because our people, their basic needs are not being met,” Warren El said.