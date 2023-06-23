WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chef José Andrés announced Friday that cultivated chicken, also known as lab-grown chicken, will be served at China Chilcano.

“This is an extraordinary moment for the future of our planet. We have taken a significant step forward, a giant leap in fact, towards feeding our communities in a sustainable way. I’m proud to be a part of GOOD Meat’s mission and soon the people of Washington, D.C. will be able to taste for themselves at China Chilcano.” said Andrés.

“We essentially find a really great chicken cell line. We feed the cells the same kind of nutrients that they would get inside the body of an animal. So, it’s salt, sugars, fats, amino acids and as long as you keep the cells happy and proliferating, then you can scale up the cells into larger and larger vessels, which are called bioreactors,” said Andrew Noyes, a spokesperson for the company known as Good Meat.

Good Meat, which is supplying the cultivated chicken, started out as a plant-based food company. In 2020, they received approval to produce the cultivated chicken in Singapore.

This week, the USDA approved the sale of the cell-cultured chicken.

Some researchers have expressed concerns about lab-grown meat as they study the potential impacts on the environment.

“The assumptions that are made in the UC Davis study are inherently flawed because their study is assuming that our industry will be using what they call Pharma grade ingredients in large-scale commercial production, and what that means is Pharma grade ingredients are derived from the pharmaceutical industry,” Noyes said. “The very foundation of the UC Davis study, which is a pre-print study and has not been peer-reviewed, is flawed.”

“We’ve been selling our chicken to consumers in Singapore ever since, and now we’re really pleased to get our regulatory approval in the United States and launch with Jose Andres sometime this summer,” Noyes said.