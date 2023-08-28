WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Restaurant week in the District has officially begun and over 150 restaurants are participating.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 3, customers can take advantage of three-course menus at a set price. Lunch/brunch is set at $25 and dinner is $40 or $55.

It’s an opportunity to experience the many restaurants throughout the District and even some participating restaurants in Virginia and Maryland as well.

For the full list of participating establishments, click here for more information.