WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some roads in D.C. will be closed for filming that will be taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that the following roads will be closed to all vehicles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m. and then from Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. through Thursday at 6 a.m.:

15 th Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW F Street from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

MPD also said that there will be no parking from Monday, June 26 at 12 a.m. through Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. on the following streets:

15 th Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW F Street from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Officials did not say what movie was being filmed.

More updates will be posted on Twitter.