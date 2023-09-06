WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The high temperatures are expected to get even hotter today making conditions unbearable and even dangerous for some children at schools operating without air conditioning.

Parents of children at Whittier Elementary School said the building has had consistent A/C issues because it is more than 100 years old. They said it was in desperate need of repairs and should be replaced with a new building.

“It was extremely hot in the classroom and we were assured that a work order had been put into DGS and it was going to be repaired but today the third day of school A/C wasn’t working and of course, it’s one of the hottest days that we have had so far,” says parent Kiki Lowman.

Lowman said the classroom for her daughter in pre-K did not have running A/C on one of the hottest days of the week.

She said the school informed her that the children would be moved to another classroom; however, she believes moving her students could disrupt their learning experience.

She reached out to the Department of General Services and the Department of Public Schools for answers.

Lowman said they’ve been unresponsive despite a work order being put in last month to fix this problem.

“I understand that it takes a while for the process to go but when it is this hot and when there has been enough notice, it needs to happen faster so that our kids can learn. It’s not okay for a four-year-old to have to be like changing rooms at the beginning of the year when everything else is already so kind of different and new,” said another mother.

Early Wednesday morning, a man who identified himself as a foreman at the school told DC News Now that crews repaired one A/C unit but two more still need to be repaired.