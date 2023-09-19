WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teacher and 19 students evacuated a middle school classroom after four students reported feeling sick on Monday.

In a letter sent to the McKinley Tech community, Principal Kortni Stafford said that these four students said that they were feeling unwell “from the smell of an unknown chemical or substance” during a science class.

The class evacuated the room around 2:50 p.m., and the school’s nurse evaluated the four students. School officials called DC Fire and Emergency Services (FEMS) to investigate.

FEMS canvassed the building and did not find any substance or odor. The letter said that the students’ symptoms “aligned with the ingestion of a controlled substance.” All four were taken to a hospital.

Initial reports from the school said that there was a hazardous material at the school, but these reports were not correct, Stafford said in the letter.