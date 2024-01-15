WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Over one inch of snow coated much of the DMV on Monday, a milestone for the District, which hasn’t seen that much snow in almost two years.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 would have been two years exactly since the area has seen over an inch of snow. On Monday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) officially announced the milestone on X, formerly Twitter.

According to NWS, as of 7 p.m., Dulles International Airport had over 1.8 inches of snow, breaking the 1-inch drought of 673 days. Reagan National Airport also had over 1.8 inches of snow, breaking its 1-inch drought of 728 days.

North of the District, Baltimore/Washington International Airport had 1.4 inches of snow, breaking the 1-inch drought of 716 days.