WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With warmer temperatures moving into the DMV, the District said it would open some of its spray parks earlier than scheduled in order to help people in D.C. keep their cool.

The select spray parks, which will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on Monday, May 15, are scattered throughout all eight wards:

Columbia Heights CC Spray Park (1480 Girard St. NW)

Harrison Spray Park (1330 V St. NW)

Park at LeDroit Spray Park (319 Oakdale Pl. NW)

Kennedy Spray Park (1401 7th St. NW)

Chevy Chase Rec Spray Park (5500 41st St. NW)

Guy Mason Spray Park (3600 Calvert St. NW)

Macomb Spray Park (3409 Macomb St. NW)

Lafayette-Pointer Spray Park (5900 33rd St. NW)

Petworth Spray Park (801 Taylor St. NW)

Edgewood Spray Park (301 Franklin St. NE)

Turkey Thicket Spray Park (1100 Michigan Ave. NE)

Watkins Spray Park (420 12th St. SE)

Fort Davis Spray Park (1400 41st St. SE)

Marvin Gaye at Division Avenue (Division and Foote streets SE)

Marvin Gaye Spray Park (15 61st St. NE)

Fort Greble Rec Center (Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Elmira Street SW)

All other spray parks will open on Saturday, May 27. The full list of spray parks is here.