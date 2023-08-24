WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A vice principal asked a student to lift her shirt to ensure the student didn’t have a gun on her after a metal detector went off at her school on Aug. 16.

The incident report filed with Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the student arrived at a KIPP DC School and went through a metal detector meant to screen for weapons. The machine indicated that the student may have had a weapon on her.

The girl was searched with the wand from the machine and told to see Vice Principal Jaishri Shankar.

The vice principal “told the student to walk with her into the copy room to continue the search for safety reasons,” according to the incident report. It was there that Shankar had the student lift her shirt. There was no gun. The wiring in the student’s bra is what caused the detector to sound.

KIPP DC provided the following statement to DC News Now:

All KIPP DC high schools participate in weapons abatement which consists of a screening process before students are allowed into the building. In this instance, a student went through our weapons abatement screening process twice. Video footage shows that each time a security alert was flagged. The student was asked to step aside by our security team and went through an additional wanding procedure as another measure of security. This additional search also flagged security alerts.

At that time, our security team motioned for a member of our administrative team to conduct a private search of the student before clearing them to continue to class. Based on our investigation, which consisted of reviewing video footage from the incident and statements from both the KIPP DC staff member and student in question, we have no reason to believe there was any improper activity.

Ultimately, our main goal with weapons abatement or any search is to do our due diligence to ensure the safety of our school communities and we will continue to reflect on and improve our processes to keep student, staff, and family safety at the forefront.