WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of newly elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners took their oaths of office in DC on Monday. Among them was 18-year-old Quentin Colón Roosevelt.

“It’s sort of scary, there’s a lot of weight on my shoulders because I am the representation of young people in DC government right now,” he said.

Colón Roosevelt is one of the youngest people ever elected to serve in DC government. In November he was elected to serve on ANC 3D, winning more than 400 votes. He’ll serve his term while finishing his senior year of high school.

“I’m in my senior year of high school. I just got done with all of my college applications,” he said. “It’s exhilarating, I am also very honored that my neighbors feel I was fit to serve them.”

The newcomer decided to run after working on several campaigns, including Issue 82. A friend and former ANC commissioner encouraged him to run.

“I was sort of on the fence. He said, ‘I think you can do it. I think you can win,’” he said.

Colón Roosevelt said it’s important that young people get more involved in the political process.

“I think we sort of have over-representation of the older generation and definitely under-representation of Gen Z,” he said. “We definitely need young people to turn out in higher rates. We want new people to run for office, we want new people to be on these ANCs.”

ANC 3D represents several neighborhoods in Ward 3 including Palisades, Kent and Spring Valley. The commissions help advise District Council on making local decisions.

Colón Roosevelt said his focus while serving will include improving education and transportation in Ward 3.

“I’m ready, I’m willing to serve, and I’m ready to make my community better,” he said.