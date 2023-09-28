WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Lawmakers have until the end of the day on Saturday to reach a deal and Congress is at an impasse.

The Senate is working to pass a bipartisan measure to fund the government through November.

But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he will not take up the legislation.

McCarthy is now scrambling to come up with a plan to avoid a shutdown while winning Republican support.

Only time will tell but a government shutdown means hundreds of thousands of federal workers would not be getting paid and that will have a direct impact on small businesses.

Fifty percent of the customers at JC Lofton Tailors on U Street are federal workers. With the government shutdown, their sales could be cut in half and that will affect employees as well, with fewer garments coming through the door.

For more than 80 years, JC Lofton Tailors has been providing custom clothing and alterations to people in D.C.

“We might do 500 or 600 [items] a week,” said Bernardette Jones with JC Lofton Tailors.

But with a government shutdown looming, Jones said her family business will take a hit.

“We expect a slow down in business, alterations [and] custom-made clothing,” Jones said.

“It may be difficult for them to get their clothes tailored during this time because they may not know where the next dollar is going to come from,” Jones added.

They’ve been through this before, including in 2018 when the government shut down for five weeks.

“It was about 50% difference in what we ordinarily take in every day,” Jones said.

And that affects their employees.

“We pay per garment and if they don’t get a lot of garments to alter, then their pay will be reduced too,” Jones said.

Jones said they’ll be able to weather the government shutdown just like they did almost five years ago but unlike some federal workers, they won’t be able to recoup their losses.

“Please do not close down the government. It will impact many, many, many people and we just can’t afford that,” she said.