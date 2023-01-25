WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Jermer Rountree, a local teacher, has been named a finalist for the national Teacher of the Year Award.

Rountree received the local Teacher of the Year Award from Mayor Bowser earlier this year.

Rountree is a pre-K to eighth-grade health and physical education teacher at Center City Public Charter School’s Brightwood campus. He is the third DC teacher to be nominated for the national honor.

Coach Rountree has 16 years of experience in education. He also serves as the District Teacher Lead for the Physical Education and Health Department.

He is a peer leader in the district for Phys Ed helping to craft curricula for schools throughout the area.

Coach Rountree began his career in 2008 working at the YMCA. He has held his post for six years.

Additional information on the 2023 National Teacher of the Year finalists can be found on CCSSO’s website.