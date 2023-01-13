Family and friends describe Keenan Anderson as a teacher who connected with his students

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Patrisse Cullors couldn’t hold back her sadness.

Her cousin, Keenan Anderson, a 10th-grade teacher in Washington DC, flew to California to visit family. On January 3, he had a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers that ended up with him being tased and later dying at a hospital.

Amid the struggle with LAPD officers, Anderson invoked the name of George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police in a world-famous case caught on video.

“I think that may have been the most heartbreaking of the footage we saw because he said… he yelled, ‘They’re trying to George Floyd me,'” Cullors said in an interview with DC News Now. “And then they did, and I think that is…” Her voice trailed off as she fought back tears.

Police said Anderson, 31, exhibited odd and erratic behavior as he was given commands to get on the ground following a traffic incident in LA, where he was originally from. Officers ended up tasing him several times. He ended up dying hours later at an LA hospital.

LAPD released footage from police body cameras in an effort to show what led to the confrontation.

That’s what angered Cullors and others who knew Anderson — like Mashea Ashton, the CEO and founder of Digital Pioneers Academy where he taught.

Ashton said he connected well with students.

“Keenan was a dedicated teacher, educator, leader,” Ashton told DC News Now. “While he only had been at Digital Pioneers Academy for six months, he had over eight years of teaching leading experience in California and in DC.”

Both said that the continued tasing of Keenan Anderson was excessive and the wrong response to someone asking for help.

“Our whole entire family is in shock and devastated by the death of Keenan at the hands of LAPD,” Cullors said. “The video footage shows a really terrified human being who was asking for help, someone who was begging for help. And watching that footage really was excruciating.”

Cullors said her cousin’s cries for “help” went unheard and led to his later dying of a cardiac arrest at an LA hospital.

“No human being should live their last moments in fear, fearing for their life,” she said. “It’s a tragedy.”

There were no answers on “what was happening” with Anderson at the time of the incident, Cullors said, but “what I do know is that my cousin asked for help. He begged for it and he pleaded for it and he didn’t receive that.”

Ashton said that “our community is really grieving” at Anderson’s “tragic death.”

“He just was committed to our students. He really connected with them. He made learning fun,” Ashton said. “Along with the family, we’re just trying to make sense…we’re asking so many questions around just why this happened.”

She added, “We’re angry. I’m angry, just how another amazing person could be not with us.”

Ashton said she was texting with Anderson “just hours before this” incident and “his flight had got changed and he said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow.'”

That now will never happen.

“As I watch the video, I just thought what could have been different just a day before if he was with us,” she said. “I felt incredibly sad, upset, thinking about him, his son, his family, our community.”