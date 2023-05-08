WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Data in a February report from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education showed that “79 percent of teachers were retained as teachers in DC.”

It also showed that 17 percent of teachers left the school system.

“We need to do something transformational to keep them, which is really the root of stability for our students,” said Scott Goldstein, the executive director of EmpowerEd.

EmpowerEd’s “mission is to bring about a more just and equitable education system for all DC students by centering the voices and ideas of diverse educators and creating a culture of shared leadership that retains excellent educators.”

“We’re just one week away from the first vote on the DC Council’s budget. We want to see them invest in flexible scheduling for educators and educator wellness programming, and that’s how they can really show their appreciation for educators,” Goldstein said.

“I feel really appreciated by my school, and I feel appreciated by my colleagues. I don’t feel appreciated by the city that I work for, and I don’t feel appreciated by the school system that I work for,” said elementary school teacher Maya Baum.

Baum said that while she’s glad to see improvements in the school system — such as the recent pay raise for teachers — more needs to be done to make sure teachers feel valued.

“I think one of the top things that’s really come out from this pandemic is the need for flexible scheduling for teachers,” she said.

After more than two years in a pandemic, she said the city needs to take a moment to conduct more listening sessions on how to improve the education system.

“Let’s see what our school leaders are saying our young people need. Let’s hear what our young people are saying that they need, and then let’s listen to them and respond appropriately — but that’s not what’s happened,” she said.

The city council has held several hearings to try to find ways to retain more teachers in the District.