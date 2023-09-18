WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a teen has been arrested in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Arianna Davis.

On Monday, 19-year-old Koran Gregory, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder while Armed.

“The death of Arianna was a senseless tragedy. The Metropolitan Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Arianna’s family, and we hope this arrest helps bring some semblance of peace,” said Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith.

“Community support was invaluable during this investigation. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who assisted in bringing this case to justice,” Smith added.

On May 14 at about 9:15 p.m., Police responded to the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting.

10-year-old Arianna Davis was injured in the shooting and brought to a D.C. Fire and EMS station. She died at the hospital.

Police said Arianna was riding as a passenger in a car with her family when she was struck by a stray bullet.

Many people in the community came forward with a number of tips and video evidence which helped police identify Gregory.