WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers arrested two teenagers on Monday for their involvement in three armed carjackings.

In each of the offenses, the suspects approached the victims, pulled out a firearm and demanded their cars. The teens fled the scenes in the victims’ cars.

The armed carjackings happened on the following dates and times:

On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m. in the 900 block of 9th Street Northeast. On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at approximately 4:12 a.m. in the 6900 block of Blair Road Northwest.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at approximately 12:03 a.m. in the 1400 block of G Street Northwest.

Two 15-year-old boys, both of whom are from Southeast, D.C., were arrested and charged with three counts of armed carjacking.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.