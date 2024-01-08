WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District would activate a hypothermia alert at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Bowser announced the alert in a post Monday afternoon. In the post, she reminded D.C. residents to check in on any unsheltered neighbors, seniors and other vulnerable people.

If you see anyone who needs shelter, you can call 202-399-7093 or 311. You can find more information and resources on how to prepare for inclement weather on Ready DC’s website.

Bowser reminded residents to call 911 in the case of an emergency or immediate safety risk.

A storm system had just moved through the DMV over the weekend, but another one was forecast to hit on Tuesday.