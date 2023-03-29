WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. will cancel up to $90 million in medical debt for District residents, according to a release from Mayor Muriel Bowser.

A release from Bowser’s office said that residents must meet the following criteria to be eligible for debt cancellation:

Earn four times or less than the federal poverty level, or

Have medical debt that makes up at least 5% of their household’s income

The release said that cancellation is automatic and that residents will be notified by mail.

The funding came, in part, from a surplus from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget meant “to address health inequalities and racial disparities related to medical care,” according to the release. Officials expect this surplus to be around $900,000.

The disproportionate impact of medical debt – with residents of color three times more likely to hold medical debt in DC – has a ripple effect on how it impacts the lives of our residents. Medical debt leads to damaged credit scores which can then prevent an individual from being able to buy a home, obtain a job, or go to college. By investing in buying down medical debt, we’re putting money back in people’s pockets and giving more people a fair shot. This is an investment in a more equitable city and in better health, housing, and employment opportunities for our residents. Statement from Mayor Muriel Bowser

The Department of Health Care Finance (DHCF) will start searching for a third-party debt purchaser on March 31. The selected grantee will be notified in late April or early May and will work with District hospitals to forgive any eligible debt for D.C. residents who meet the above requirements.