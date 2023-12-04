WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is initiating the second phase of its AirTag and Tile device pilot distribution program.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD first announced this pilot program in November which provided selected area residents with free tracking tags for their cars to combat crimes and would help MPD find and recover stolen cars.

Residents who live in Police Selected Areas (PSAs) 107 and 507 can attend the following distribution events:

1D – Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (PSA 107) RFK Stadium LOT 3, on 1900 East Capitol Street, NE

5D – Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (PSA 507) RFK Stadium LOT 3, on 1900 East Capitol Street, NE



During the distribution events, MPD officers will install the device into residents’ cars and help set up the tracking tags on mobile devices. The tags are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies last.

For more information or for residents who want to find out their designated PSA, click here.