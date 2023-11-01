WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that it will begin issuing fines to vehicles parked or stopped in Metrobus stop zones on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

During the warning period, DDOT said similar violations made up almost 80% of warnings issued. The department expects this fine to have a large impact.

A spokesperson for DDOT told DC News Now that they are also working to reduce fines from $200 to $100 for vehicles parking or driving in a Bus Lane.

“[O]ur proposed rulemaking will require public review and Council approval before we can issue a final rulemaking. We anticipate being able to issue $100 fines for bus lane violations starting early next year,” the spokesperson said.

These changes are part of the department’s Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) program, which is aimed at making D.C. streets safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. As part of the program, DDOT has been using cameras to identify unauthorized vehicles in dedicated bus lanes and bus stop zones.