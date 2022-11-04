WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — LGBTIQ+ pride in the District will be bigger than ever come 2025.

The InterPride organization has chosen Washington D.C. for its 2025 World Pride Event. LGBTIQ+ pride organizations such as Capital Pride bid for the opportunity to host the global event each year. Australia will host a 17-day celebration in 2023.

InterPride is an organization made up of over 400 pride organizations worldwide, World Pride is hailed as being the single largest LGBTIQ+ pride celebration in the world.

InterPride started in 1982 as the National Association of Lesbian and Gay Pride Coordinators out of Boston with just six pride coordinators.

Capital Pride shared their excitement at the honor of hosting the 2025 event in a tweet.

Mayor Bowser also shared her excitement “What better way to celebrate 50 years of Pride in DC than with the largest LGBTQ+ event in the world. See you at the pride of our lifetime in 2025.’