WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser and representatives from the Hyundai Motor Company announced an anti-theft mobile clinic.

The multi-day clinic will provide free assistance to people who own or lease certain Hyundai makes and models.

Certified Hyundai technicians will be available to install anti-theft technology.

The following makes and models are eligible for the free upgrade:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

“The launch of our first mobile service center is an important next step in the series of comprehensive actions Hyundai has taken to assist customers and communities affected by vehicle thefts,” said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America.

“Our dealers across the country are currently maximizing the number of anti-theft software installations that can be performed on a daily basis, and this mobile clinic will help further accelerate completion rates. Our goal is to get the software upgrade installed on every one of the affected vehicles.”

MPD has been offering free steering wheel locks to 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai owners since February.

“It is unacceptable that criminals are targeting District residents and stealing their vehicles. In some cases, these vehicles are later used to commit acts of violent crime in our city,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith.

“The Metropolitan Police Department will continue to take all crimes that are committed in our neighborhoods seriously. We are committed to public safety. We will continue to remove violent offenders and hold them accountable for their actions.”