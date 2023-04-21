WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. will be providing curbside food waste collection to single-family homes for one year starting summer of 2023.

The Curbside Composting Pilot Program is part of the Department of Public Works’ (DPW) Office of Waste Diversion. Officials said that this would provide services to 12,000 households in the District.

Any household that gets trash and recycling services from DPW now is eligible to sign up for the program. The department services “residential single-family households residing in buildings with 3 units or fewer” — commercial properties or households living in buildings with four or more units are not eligible.

Sign-ups open on April 22 at 9 a.m. Officials said that a form would be posted online. The first 1,500 eligible households that sign up from each ward will be selected.

If your household is chosen, officials said to expect a confirmation email, then a mailed welcome packet and follow-up email detailing when collection for your home will start.

More information can be found online.