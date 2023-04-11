WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People who park in bus lanes will soon face a price for doing that — a $200 fine.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and the D.C. Department of Transportation are teaming up and will install cameras on Metro buses. They will record the cars and license plates of violators.

WMATA released a report stating that parking in bus lanes causes safety hazards. Buses can’t pull up to the curb if a car is there, and people have to walk further to get on or off buses.

“They get in the way of buses and stuff and everything,” said a passenger who only identified himself as Morris. “They interfere with the buses.”

140 automated cameras will be installed on buses later this summer. Violators will receive a warning — but no more warnings will be given starting in the fall.

“I think it’s an inconvenience for people where you get on the bus,” said Ronald Timus, a regular passenger.

14th Street in Columbia Heights is one of the first 31 routes to test the new equipment.

WMATA said that right now, its buses average just under 10 mph District-wide because of blocked bus stops. That speed would nearly double by clearing the bus lanes, thereby improving service.

A Metro Transit police officer got one driver to clear out of the bus lane with a warning on Tuesday. That will be replaced this fall with a $200 ticket.