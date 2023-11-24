WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) reported two carjackings on Thanksgiving, bringing the number of carjackings as of Nov. 23 to 901.

That’s more than double the amount MPD reported within the same time frame in 2022.

The carjacking page of the Metropolitan Police Department’s website provides in-depth information about the crimes and gives visitors a visual representation of the monthly number of carjackings in the District, beginning with January 2018.

When it comes to 2023, as of Nov. 23, among other things:

77% of carjackings involved guns.

66% of the 157 arrests involved minors.

The age of most of the people arrested was 15.

MPD formed its carjacking task force in January 2021, expanding it the following January. In February 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department said they would collaborate in addressing the growing issue of carjackings.

Some recent efforts in the District to fight the trend and deter further crimes included handing out free dashboard cameras to delivery and rideshare drivers.

Police departments throughout the DMV have acknowledged a regional increase in the number of carjackings.