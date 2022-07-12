WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District of Columbia tops the list of most expensive place in the United States for childcare, according to care.com’s 2022 survey.

The survey breaks down the weekly cost of paying a nanny and paying for daycare, and the District tops both lists. According to the chart, it costs 23 percent above the national average for nannies in D.C. and 85 percent above the national average for daycare.

Additionally, the results go over some of the causes of increased childcare costs. The COVID-19 pandemic proved to drive up demand, with over 15,000 types of childcare facilities closing during that time. The results show that not only are parents struggling with high costs, but also finding care.

59 percent of parents nationwide said they are more concerned about paying for childcare than ever before. These parents noted multiple ways they are working to pay for the care they do find. 31 percent of parents said they have taken a second job to pay for care, while over 25 percent of parents said they either reduced hours or found a new job in order to take care of their kids themselves. 21 percent said they left the workplace altogether to stay home and care for their children.

The survey results also give tips to parents for saving money on childcare.