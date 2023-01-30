WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The church community in Ward 4 started a week-long prayer vigil to have a conversation on finding a way to stop gun violence.

The “Do No Harm, We Must Disarm” series of vigils began at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Fellowship Baptist Church. The last vigil will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Berean Baptist Church.

Reverend Graylan Hagler of the Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, who came up with this prayer event, said the community is upset about recent shooting incidents.

Recently, there was a shooting at a Metrobus on 14th Street that injured two children and another shooting on Monday near schools that critically injured one person and caused three nearby schools to go on lockdown.

“And the issue is, we cannot go along and operate as business as usual,” he said.

“Community is gathered, start to find out what is going on and how we make this change to take place,” said Paster Patricia Fears of Fellowship Baptist Church. “It’s not like any other week, cause it seems like yesterday, every day there is some new form of gun violence.”

Both hoped that this series of prayers will lead the community to engage in conversation and figure out the way to stop gun violence.

They provided the full schedule — all houses of worship will stay open through the full 72 hours of prayer, and anyone can join in-person or via Zoom.

Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

7 p.m. – 12 a.m. — Fellowship Baptist Church (5605 Colorado Ave. NW)

7 p.m. — Opening Prayer Service and Listening Session at Fellowship Baptist Church

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

12 a.m. – 7 a.m. — Plymouth/New Hope Congregational UCC (5301 North Capitol St. NE)

7 a.m. – 11 a.m. — Fellowship Baptist Church (5605 Colorado Ave. NW)

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Tifereth Israel Congregation (7701 16th St. NW)

1 p.m. — Prayer Service at Tifereth Israel Congregation

3 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. — Christ Lutheran (5101 16th St. NW)

7 p.m. – 12 a.m. — Plymouth/New Hope Congregational UCC (5301 North Capitol St. NE)

7 p.m. — Prayer Service and Listening Session at Plymouth/New Hope Congregational UCC

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

12 a.m. – 7 a.m. — Zion Baptist Church (4850 Blagden Ave. NW)

7 a.m. – 11 a.m. — 19th St. Baptist Church (4606 16th St NW)

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Tifereth Israel Congregation (7701 16th St. NW)

1 p.m. — Prayer Service at Tifereth Israel Congregation

3 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. — Christ Lutheran (5101 16th St. NW)

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. — Emory Fellowship UMC (6100 Georgia Av. NW)

7 p.m. — Prayer Service and Listening Session at Emory Fellowship UMC

10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Thursday — Berean Baptist Church (924 Madison St. NW)

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023