WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Water said on Friday that the commissioning of the Northeast Boundary Tunnel was complete.

The tunnel will add 90 million gallons of storage to the water system in the District. It was designed for a 15-year storm.

The main purpose was to keep the Anacostia River clean, but DC Water officials also hope that it can help mitigate flooding in the city.

Officials said that this might help on Road Island Avenue NE, where 10 dogs died after a District Dogs daycare flooded.

“The tunnel and all related diversion facilities are in service! We will celebrate with the community soon!” DC Water said Friday in a post on the platform X, previously known as Twitter.