WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Water has released its 2023 Lead-Free DC Plan update, which details the areas where lead is still suspected or is verified to be present in D.C. drinking water.

“Since 2019 DC Water and our partners have been making significant strides to reduce the sources of lead in drinking water,” said DC Water Chief Executive Officer and General Manager David L. Gadis.

DC Water has replaced more than 4,200 lead service lines with copper pipes as of May 2023.

An interactive lead map has also been made available for D.C. residents to check if they have a lead service line.

If you find that you have a lead service line, you can keep up-to-date with the Construction Dashboard which will inform you of planned service line replacement and its exact progress.

The 2023 plan includes will cost an estimated $1.51 billion. DC Water has also said it will open discussion of a potential legislative mandate requiring homeowners in the district to replace their lead pipes.

DC Water will also seek to discuss additional funding to assist homeowners in replacing their pipes.

“The mission of Lead-Free DC is to equitably replace all lead service lines to benefit present and future generations. We cannot do this without the cooperation of our community partners, contractors, legislators, and most importantly, our customers. While we work toward removing all lead pipes in the District, we want customers to experience superior service that advances the health and well-being of our diverse communities. We thank all our partners for joining this critical mission.” Gadis said.