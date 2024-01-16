WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After D.C. saw over one inch of snow for the first time in almost two years, DC Water is reminding its residents how to keep their pipes from bursting due to cold weather.

When water freezes inside pipes, it can expand, causing the pipes to break.

If a cold night is coming, follow these steps to prevent frozen pipes:

Remove, drain and store away all garden hoses.

Close inside valves or bibs that control the water supply to outside hose attachments.

Open the outside hose bib to allow any water to drain out.

Consider installing a “pipe sleeve” for water pipes that are not insulated.

If you’re going to be out of town during a cold night, set and leave the temperature above 55 degrees.

During severe cold weather, let cold water drip from faucets to help prevent it from freezing inside the pipes.

If water has already frozen inside your pipes, follow these steps to thaw it out:

Apply heat to or around the pipes but keep flammable materials away and do not use open flame devices.

Call a plumber if you cannot find the frozen section or are unable to reach or thaw it.

Leave a faucet dripping at the lowest level of the house to prevent pipes from freezing.

