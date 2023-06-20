WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Newly passed legislation in the District of Columbia will now make it easier for people to start a family.

District council passed the Expanding Access to Fertility Treatment Amendment Act on Tuesday, June 20. Under the new law, private insurance companies, Medicaid and D.C. Healthcare Alliance will all be required to cover fertility diagnosis and treatment, an often costly and burdensome process.

“People have waited years just to save up enough money to go through the process and then you hope that it works,” At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson, said. “Infertility is a health diagnosis and your health insurance should provide coverage to treat it.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, 9% of men and 11% of women in a reproductive age, experience fertility issues.

Maya Martin Cadogan was one of those women.

After having three miscarriages, she and her husband started looking into other options, including in vitro fertilization, (IVF). Though, the cost was a major barrier.

“Seeing the numbers around IVF, it was like sticker shock,” she said. “We could buy three cars in the same amount of money that it would take us to do three rounds of IVF.”

The couple was quoted $20,000-30,000 per round. They were also told, on average it took three rounds to successfully have a child. It meant some tough decisions were ahead.

“For us it was a real question of buying a house or being able to do IVF and we were weighing whether we would delay the purchase of a home,” Cadogan said.

“They were offering us finance plans at the IVF clinic. And to think about taking on that amount of debt for two people who have student loan debt, thinking about taking on a mortgage, the debt to try and have a child just doesn’t seem to make sense,” she added.

Luckily, Cadogan’s husband got a job based in New York—a state that does require large company insurance groups to cover three rounds of IVF treatment.

“That was life changing,” said Cadogan.

The couple was able to do three rounds of treatment and now have a six and a half month old baby, Zander. Though, they realized others aren’t so lucky.

“We saw the inequity that exists because IVF was not provided to employers in the District of Columbia,” the new mother said.

It’s why she supports Henderson’s legislation.

“I want to see that availability for every single family in D.C. I think that’s especially important for families of color. Black women in particular often times experience infertility at higher rates than their white counter parts,” she said.

Henderson is hopeful this will be a game changer when it comes to addressing equity issues, both in terms of LGBTQ couples and minorities.

“From a racial equity standpoint a lot of people when they think about IVF it’s synonymous with rich and white,” Henderson said. “Often in the past, insurance companies have denied this coverage for [LGBTQ+ couples] because laws and regulations have defined infertility in heterosexual terms.”

The legislation is still pending the mayor’s signature.

The effective date for private insurance companies is January of 2025.

For Medicaid and D.C. Healthcare Alliance, the expected start date is January 2024.