WASHINGTON (DC News Now)– Claudia Arango started planning her wedding three months after getting engaged.

“The first thing that I did [was] start looking into the dress. I knew that had to come first. Just because it’s such a long time period of production and finding the right fit, and ordering the dress. So, that was the first thing that I did,” said Arango.

Claudia said she started to look at dresses online to see what she believed would be the best style and fit for her.

“I immediately fell in love with the dresses from Grace Loves Lace,” said Arango.

She soon found herself at one of the bridal shop showrooms. She tried a few dresses before she found the one.

“The dress just made me feel beautiful. It made me feel like I was a bride,” said Arango.

Claudia purchased the dress in April/May of last year where it was then sent off for alterations. It was not until March of this year that the dress was delivered to Claudia with all the changes.

“I was just excited to open the dress, and seeing that the dress had arrived and just feeling like the day was getting closer,” Arango.

Claudia tried on the dress again to see how it fit with the adjustments made. Claudia found that the dress still needed some minor changes, so she arranged to take the dress for final alterations.

She decided to leave the dress in the car overnight to then drop it off at alterations in the morning.

“I never leave anything in my car, I don’t. I’m the first person that would always tell anyone ‘don’t leave anything in the car.’ but since it wasn’t visible, the car was locked, I don’t know, I said, overnight, I doubt anything will happen,” said Arango.

But it did. In the morning, when Claudia went to her car, she noticed something wasn’t right.

“When I opened the trunk, I noticed that the car had been broken into. I noticed that everything had been gone through. Obviously, the first thing I noticed was that the dress was missing,” said Arango.

Claudia said she was devasted. Especially because her wedding is just under two months away.

“When I noticed it was missing, I was in disbelief. I just kept on saying ‘this can’t be true.’ I literally felt like my heart stopped. And then, I cried. And just felt like I was living in a nightmare” said Arango.

Claudia said she tried to see if she could get anyone from her building’s management company to come to pull the surveillance video. She said her and her fianceé also filed a police report.

Claudia has also been working alongside the manufacturer of the dress to see if she can maybe get a new dress.

“They’re aware of what happened. They have told me that they are going to try to come up with a couple of solutions to present to me and we’ll figure out how to move forward. I’m hoping they can offer a solution where at the end of the day, I get to walk down the aisle in that same dress,” said Arango.

However, Claudia said she is still hopeful that her wedding dress will be found.

“I’m trying to stay hopeful. I’m trying to stay positive and I know everything happens for a reason. I can’t quite see what the reason for this is just quite yet, but I know that, and I hope that something good will come out of this, even if it’s to give an extra warning out there to not keep anything valuable, not even for a couple of hours. Just always keep with you, because unfortunately D.C. is experimenting high volumes of crime and I just feel like nothing is sacred here anymore” said Arango.

Claudia said she is offering a $500 reward if the dress is returned undamaged.