WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The heat is really creating an emergency for some people.

One woman who lives at Onyx on First in Navy Yard said her air conditioning has been broken since Sunday, making it dangerous for her to stay in her own apartment.

Kelly Davis said she’s talked with others in her building who have had the same issue.

“They sent out the maintenance guy. He came, looked at it three times, and kept telling me he was going to come back within an hour. I haven’t seen him since,” Davis said.

That was Monday, and all she had to help on Wednesday was a fan given to her by the concierge on Sunday.

“What am I supposed to do? I have chronic asthma. I have oxygen,” Davis said.

Her physical therapy didn’t go as planned Wednesday morning.

“We couldn’t even do my whole workout because it’s just too hot in here,” Davis said.

Wednesday afternoon the thermostat showed it was 79 degrees.

“So I guess I’m just supposed to just I guess just rot and die over heat exposure. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” Davis said.

It’s on top of a litany of issues neighbors say they’re dealing with, with management company UIP.

On Tuesday night, the Advisory Neighborhood Commission passed a resolution asking for D.C. to revoke the business license of the company.

“I don’t know who to talk to, where to go because they don’t respond. They don’t care,” Davis said.

Davis said she knows of other neighbors without A/C too.

In a statement, Duane Wooldridge, vice president of property management, said, “We are not aware of any systemic issues with the HVAC cooling at Onyx. In fact, our contractor was at the property earlier this week for their regular routine visit and did not find any issues. We utilize outside experts to proactively ensure that our system operates as expected.

Davis said she was told by the assistant manager at Onyx the problem was due to the boiler, which is being replaced on July 31.

Wooldridge said that replacement is to prepare for the winter and has nothing to do with cooling.

“This significant investment is representative of the care we take to ensure our property’s infrastructure is properly maintained,” Wooldridge said.

Wooldridge said all routine individual routine issues have been responded to and told DC News now if we are aware of someone without cooling have neighbors contact him directly.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb shared on Twitter, “If you rent, your AC is not working, and your landlord is not helping, call our free Mediation Hotline at 202-442-9828.”