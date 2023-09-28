WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Thursday that a woman’s death in a 2022 fire was now part of a homicide investigation.

In a release, MPD said that officers and firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Park Road, Northwest shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, where there was a fire inside a residential building.

Firefighters found three people who had fire and smoke-related injuries. These victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of them, 45-year-old Maria Lopez, died because of her injuries on Nov. 4, 2022.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, MPD said that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of Lopez’s death a homicide. The other two victims survived.

Police asked that anyone with any information call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.