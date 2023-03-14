WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More than 20 victims of gun violence in DC this year are under the age of 18. The latest victim was a 13-year-old boy who was recovering a day after being shot on the way home from school.

Neighbors said they heard at least 10 gunshots Monday afternoon, some even ducking for cover inside their homes. Less than 100 days into 2023, at least 22 kids or teens have been victims of gun violence in D.C.

According to a police report, the boy didn’t know the person who shot him. One neighbor said he saw at least three people with guns drawn firing at the boy, and police found multiple shell casings in the area.

Another neighbor said they saw the boy run away from the shooters before getting into a car. Police later found him at an area hospital.

Lifelong Washingtonian Dolores Johnson works at a daycare just down the street from where the shooting happened. She said gunshots around the 14th Street neighborhood are not uncommon, but she is scared of the rise in gun violence. She fears it could be her grandkids who are caught in the crossfire next.

“Too many of our children are being shot in the streets. They’re not safe,” Johnson said. “Parents need to keep their children safe. Find out where your children are, find out where they’re going, what they’re doing, who they’re around — it’s just not safe out here.”

When comparing MPD data from January 1 to March 9 of this year, the number of kids who have been shot in incidents like homicides, assaults and robberies is double what it was during the same period in 2021.

The number has been on the rise since 2020.

Data courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department

One neighbor turned over their doorbell footage to police who are looking for the vehicle as they believe it could be connected to the shooting.

Another neighbor wanted to remain anonymous but heard the shooting unfold. She said she’s tired of the rise in violence and what she believes is a lack of accountability.

“I heard a number of gunshots, anywhere between 10 to 15 gunshots. So you know, of course, I took cover,” the neighbor said. “The situation with crime in this city is out of control. This is not something that is sustainable. This is not a way that people can live.”

As of Tuesday night, police are looking for the vehicle. It is a light-colored Hyundai with the license place 9DJ0820 and they are trying to determine the circumstances of this shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call them.