WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The D.C. City Council passed emergency legislation Tuesday that is intended to address the rise in crime in the District.

Although the bill passed 12-1, some critics were concerned about how it could disproportionately affect residents. They also shared concerns about how it may lead to mass incarceration.

One aspect of the legislation allows an emergency measure that will keep violent adult and child offenders in jail before trial.

Supporters of the legislation, which had the backing of Mayor Muriel Bowser, believe it will have an immediate, positive effect. Critics maintain, among other things, that Black people will be targeted unfairly.

Officials said that 500 people have been shot in the city this year alone. They also said that crime committed by children is increasing.